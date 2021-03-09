Look: Bengals Fans Beginning to Embrace Jersey Leak, Following Latest Edit of Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' "new stripes" are beginning to grow on the fan base, assuming Sunday's leak was remotely close to what the updated uniforms will look like in 2021.

Designer Seth Reese put together an edit of Joe Burrow wearing the jerseys that leaked. He updated the pants to complete the uniform. Check it out below.

If this is what the Bengals' "new stripes" end up being, then they're a major upgrade from what the team has worn since 2004.

Reese also put together an all orange color rush edition, which wasn't part of the leak, but the Bengals might have something similar planned for their uniform update.

The designs that have been made over the past 48 hours have calmed the fan base following an unfortunate leak that had no chance of going well.

The official unveiling is expected to take place in April.

