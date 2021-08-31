Bengals Final Roster Cuts Tracker
The Bengals and the other 31 NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster down to 53 players.
Cincinnati already released former fourth-round pick Michael Jordan. Keep track of all of the moves right here.
This article will serve as our annual final cut-down tracker for All Bengals. No need to search around the web for the latest. Just bookmark this page or keep checking back and we will be updating this article in real time.
Notable Cuts
OL Michael Jordan — Jordan's inconsistent play was ultimately why the Bengals opted to move on from him. For more on the move, go here.
RB Jacques Patrick — Patrick played well during the preseason and the team hopes he goes unclaimed. They would like to keep him on the practice squad.
WR Trent Taylor — Taylor had flashes during training camp, but it wasn't enough to make the 53-man roster. Much like Patrick, the Bengals are hoping to sign him to the practice squad.
TE Mason Schreck — This bodes well for Thaddeus Moss' chances of making the 53-man roster.
Cuts Made Prior to Tuesday
- QB Eric Dungey
- WR Reece Horn
- WR Riley Lees
- TE Cheyenne O’Grady
- TE Pro Wells
- C Lamont Gaillard
- CB Donnie Lewis*
- DT Freedom Akinmoladun
- S Kavon Frazier
