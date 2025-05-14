Cincinnati Bengals Hiring Trey LaBounty to Bolster Scouting and Analytics Departments
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have added to their analytics department. Cincinnati hired Trey LaBounty as a scouting research analyst according to his LinkedIn.
LaBounty played college football at Stanford for two seasons (2020-21) and spent one year (2022) at Miami (OH). He worked at Stanford before interning with the Buffalo Bills last season.
"Excited to announce I will be joining the Cincinnati Bengals as a Scouting Research Analyst!" LaBounty wrote on LinkedIn. "Thank you to Ownership, Duke Tobin, Samuel Francis, and all the amazing people within the Bengals organization for believing in me and my ability to add value within the intersection of scouting, research, and analytics. I can’t wait to get to work, helping us to build the best roster possible, and bring a Lombardi home to Cincinnati. Who Dey!"
LaBounty joins Francis in the Bengals' analytics department. The move comes just two days after we found out that former Cincinnati field scout Christian Sarksian was hired by Northwestern to be the general manager of their athletic programs.
Check out LaBounty's official announcement below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Shemar Stewart's Father Shares Special Message With Him on Draft Night
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency
Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft
Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
'It Was Awesome' - Dylan Fairchild Describes First Contact With Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Appear Poised to Address Big Need in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft
NFL Insider: Trey Hendrickson 'A Lot More Easy' To Trade If Bengals Pick Edge Rusher in First Round
Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah Voices "Love" Pick for Bengals By Pointing to Specific Matchup
Bengals, Hamilton County Reach Important MOU in Stadium Lease Negotiations
Private Visit, 1-Word Answer From Bengals’ Duke Tobin Point to Team’s Interest in Switching All-American to Guard
PFF Lays Out Trade Cincinnati Bengals Should Make During 2025 NFL Draft
A First-Round Trade Could Significantly Impact the Bengals Even if They Aren’t the Team Making the Deal
'We'll See What Happens' - Free Agent Guard Discusses Possibly Signing With Cincinnati Bengals
Stat of the Jay: Could the 2021 WR Class, Led by the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase, Go Down As the Best of All Time?
Cincinnati Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for Free Agents and New Numbers for Some Returning Players
Sports Illustrated Deems Picking Mykel Williams Bengals' Best-Case 2025 NFL Draft Scenario
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Legend Chad Johnson Asks Team To Trade For Superstar Cornerback Jalen Ramsey
Star Free-Agent Safety Justin Simmons Expresses Desire To Play For Bengals