Cincinnati Bengals Legend Makes Controversial Comment About Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be 0-3, but T.J. Houshmandzadeh hasn't lost faith in Joe Burrow.
The former Bengals Pro Bowl wide receiver defended Burrow during an appearance on "Speak," which airs daily on Fox Sports 1.
"The Bengals aren't losing because of Joe Burrow," Houshmandzadeh said. "I believe every team in the National Football League, with the exception of probably the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow."
When asked about the Ravens and Lamar Jackson, Houshmandzadeh doubled down.
"They would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow," he said. "That's what I believe. The Chiefs and the Bills. Everybody else would trade their quarterback for Joe Burrow."
Do you agree with Houshmandzadeh? Watch the clip below:
