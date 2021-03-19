Bengals Make Two Cap Clearing Moves After Riley Reiff Signing
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are releasing right tackle Bobby Hart and quarterback Ryan Finley according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The move clears $6.4 million in cap space, which will likely go towards signing veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff.
The Bengals signed the former Vikings and Lions left tackle on Friday morning after hosting him for a visit on Thursday.
The 32-year-old is the latest addition to a roster that needs to protect Joe Burrow moving forward.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options
Bengals Bringing in Offensive Tackle Riley Reiff For Visit
Bengals Make Offer to Kenny Golladay
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Trent Williams to Sign Record-Setting Deal in San Francisco
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Land Mike Hilton in Free Agency
Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie
Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market
Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team
Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson
Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals