Bengals Make Two Cap Clearing Moves After Riley Reiff Signing

The Bengals are releasing two veterans on Friday
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are releasing right tackle Bobby Hart and quarterback Ryan Finley according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

The move clears $6.4 million in cap space, which will likely go towards signing veteran offensive tackle Riley Reiff. 

The Bengals signed the former Vikings and Lions left tackle on Friday morning after hosting him for a visit on Thursday. 

The 32-year-old is the latest addition to a roster that needs to protect Joe Burrow moving forward. 

-----

