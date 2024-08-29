Cincinnati Bengals Re-Sign Trayveon Williams, Place Rookie McKinnley Jackson on Injured Reserve
CINCINNATI — The Bengals re-signed Trayveon Williams on Thursday. The veteran running back was released on Wednesday, but the team always planned on bringing him back to the 53-man roster.
They placed rookie defensive tackle McKinnley Jackson on injured reserve, which means the third-rounder will miss at least the first four games of the season.
Unfortunate news for a defense that was planning to rely on Jackson early in the season.
The Bengals picked Jackson in the third round (97th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft.
