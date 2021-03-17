NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Watch: Bengals Release Tribute Video Honoring A.J. Green

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. The 32-year-old will make $6 million and has a chance to earn $8.5 million in incentives. 

Green finished with 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Bengals. The seven-time Pro Bowler helped Cincinnati make the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in the NFL (2011-15).

The Bengals released a tribute video honoring Green on Wednesday afternoon. Watch it below. 

Sep 30, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) celebrates with running back Mark Walton (32) after making the game-winning touchdown catch as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver (20) and cornerback Brian Poole (34) look on in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Watch: Bengals Release Tribute Video Honoring A.J. Green

Nov 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders offensive guard Gabe Jackson (66) prepares to block Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) during the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Would Bengals Be Willing to Trade for Raiders Guard Gabe Jackson?

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Cardinals Trading For Pro Bowl Center Just Hours After Landing A.J. Green

Dec 2, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) warms up prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports
A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career With the Arizona Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) runs down field with a catch in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
A.J. Green Closing in on Deal With New Team

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors Heating Up, Multiple Dark Horse Suitors Emerging

cornerback Mike Hilton
Scouting Report: A Closer Look at New Bengals Cornerback Mike Hilton

Awuze hilton
Free Agent Report Card: Bengals Add Hendrickson, Hilton and Awuzie