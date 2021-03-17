Watch: Bengals Release Tribute Video Honoring A.J. Green

CINCINNATI — A.J. Green agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. The 32-year-old will make $6 million and has a chance to earn $8.5 million in incentives.

Green finished with 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns in 10 seasons with the Bengals. The seven-time Pro Bowler helped Cincinnati make the playoffs in each of his first five seasons in the NFL (2011-15).

The Bengals released a tribute video honoring Green on Wednesday afternoon. Watch it below.

