Did Bengals Wide Receiver Tee Higgins Switch Agents?
CINCINNATI — No, Tee Higgins didn't switch agents.
Speculation about a potential in Higgins' representation started on social media after CAA tagged Higgins and five other clients on Instagram following impressive Week 6 performances.
That doesn't mean the 25-year-old changed agents.
The Bengals star wide receiver is still represented by David Mulugheta of Athlete's First, league sources confirm.
He's been represented by CAA for his marketing representation since entering the NFL in 2020. That's completely separate from the player/contract negotiation side of things.
The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins in March. He has 25 catches for 259 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season.
