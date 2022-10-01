Skip to main content

DJ Reader Pokes Fun at Tyreek Hill Following Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Cincinnati beat Miami 27-15 on Thursday night

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday night and star defensive tackle DJ Reader had some fun on social media following the win. 

Reader referenced Tyreek Hill in a tweet to Eli Apple. 

"So did he give you what he owed you?" Reader asked. "Looked good from my seat."

Hill called out Apple prior to the game, but the former first round pick did his part, holding the Dolphins star to just one catch for seven yards when he was the closest defender according to NFL Next Gen Stats. 

Apple started the beef with Hill on social media following the Bengals' win over the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. He didn't talk before or after Cincinnati's victory over Miami. Instead, he let his play do the talking and his teammates mixed in a little trash talk for him. 

