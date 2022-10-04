Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Signs With Arizona Cardinals
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is back on a 53-man roster.
The 27-year-old was signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was on the Raiders practice squad.
Arizona released wide receiver Andy Isabella to make room for Price on their roster.
Price was the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Cincinnati before being traded to the Giants in exchange for B.J. Hill.
He played for New York last season and has spent the past three weeks on Las Vegas' practice squad.
Price reunites with former Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green in Arizona.
