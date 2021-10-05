Panthers Waive Former Bengals Offensive Lineman

Carolina claimed him last month after he was cut by Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals guard Michael Jordan was waived by the Panthers on Monday.

The third-year offensive linemen hasn't been active this season after Carolina claimed him last month.

Jordan spent all of training camp and the preseason in Cincinnati, but he went from first on the depth chart to off the roster in a span of a few weeks.

The emergence of rookies like Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith made Jordan expendable. The Bengals originally selected him in the fourth-round (136th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft. He appeared in 27 games and made 19 starts in two seasons.

