Former Bengals Kicker Randy Bullock Has a New Team
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals kicker Randy Bullock is finalizing a contract with the Detroit Lions according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Bullock spent the past five seasons in Cincinnati. The 31-year-old made 90-of-106 (84.9%) of his field goal attempts with the Bengals, but struggled in 2020.
He missed three of his last five attempts with the Bengals, before being benched for Austin Seibert late in the season.
The Lions lost kicker Matt Prater to the Cardinals, but quickly pivoted and snagged Bullock, who was an unrestricted free agent.
