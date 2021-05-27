Former Giants Running Back Brandon Jacobs Hoping to Switch Positions, Return to NFL

CINCINNATI — Tim Tebow is back in the NFL. Brandon Jacobs is hoping for a similar opportunity.

The former Giants running back sent a series of tweets on Thursday expressing his interest to return to the NFL as a defensive end.

"Well since Tebow came back after being off a good bit, I am announcing today that I to will comeback. I will play defensive end for whatever team gives me a chance," Jacobs tweeted. "I am really serious about coming back as a defensive end. I can still run, I am strong and there’s no way Tim Tebow is a better athlete than I am. I just need a shot that’s it!! If I can’t cut it I’ll take it like a man. Just give me one chance that’s all!!"

Jacobs spent nine seasons in the NFL from 2005-13. He racked up 5,094 yards, 60 touchdowns and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Jacobs will be 39-years-old in July.

If the former quarterback can play tight end, then why shouldn't Jacobs try to get back in shape and land an NFL tryout?

