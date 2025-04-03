'Giving The Communication Over' - NFL Insider Discusses Trey Hendrickson Issue With Bengals' Contract Process
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are reportedly not having their top negotiators meet with Trey Hendrickson's representatives. The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov revealed the insight this week.
The two sides traded barbs in recent days with Hendrickson bringing up "respect" and "poor communication" after Katie Blackburn's comments at the NFL Owner's Meetings.
"There are a lot of talks with Duke Tobin, who is like the de facto GM, Katie Blackburn, who is usually the one person who negotiates the contracts. Those are the two main people, Troy Blackburn, as well, is very important," Meirov said describing the dynamic. "There's been very little communication with Katie Blackburn and Trey's side, very little negotiation with Duke Tobin and Trey's side, for the most part, they've been giving the communication over to people who are number three, number four, number five, in that front office. And that is not the way it should be done.
"So when Trey says the communication has been poor, part of the problem is the people who actually make the decision that are supposed to be talking about this, are not talking to Trey's people. So that has been an issue as well."
Hendrickson had nearly half of Cincinnati's 36 sacks this past season which ranked 25th in the NFL. They have no one waiting in the wings to step in for his production and have signaled they want to keep him around.
“He should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at,” Blackburn said this week.“Some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he's not, that's what holds it up sometimes. It takes him to say yes to something. We have all the respect in the world for him. He's been a great player. We're happy to have him. And so maybe we'll find a way to get something to work. We're just gonna see where it goes.”
Cincinnati does not have a set deadline to get a deal done with Hendrickson, who is entering the final year of his contract and set to earn $16 million.
