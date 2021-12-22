Joe Mixon Back at Practice Ahead of Sunday's Matchup Against Ravens
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is practice on Wednesday. He suffered a sprained ankle in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Denver.
"Joe's feeling pretty good and we always roll all of those running backs through on Wednesday and Thursday," head coach Zac Taylor said. "He'll get some reps though."
Mixon has 1,298 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns this season.
Having their star running back on the field is going to be an important key if the Bengals are going to beat the Ravens on Sunday and make a playoff run.
