History Will Be Made on Saturday in Bengals vs Raiders Playoff Matchup

A postseason drought will end on Saturday.

CINCINNATI — History will be made in Saturday's Bengals-Raiders game. 

If Cincinnati wins, it'll be their first playoff victory in 31 years. Their last postseason win was on Jan. 6, 1991

Meanwhile, Las Vegas hasn't won a playoff game since Jan. 19, 2003.

Saturday's matchup between the Bengals and Raiders is the first playoff meeting in NFL history between teams who each are each at least 18 years removed from their last playoff win according to Elias Sports. 

For more on the game, watch the video below.

Nov 21, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
