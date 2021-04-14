Watch: Bengals Thank Giovani Bernard in Tribute Video

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released running back Giovani Bernard earlier this month. The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bernard ran 416 yards and three touchdowns in 2020. He also finished with 47 receptions for 355 yards and three more scores.

The Bengals picked Bernard in the second-round (37th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He appeared in 115 games (30 starts) in his eight seasons, finishing with 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Bernard has the most receptions by a running back in Bengals' history (342). Check out the tribute below.

