2021-22 NFL MVP Odds: How Joe Burrow Stacks Up With the Rest of the Candidates

Can Burrow launch himself into the MVP conversation this season?

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is recovering from a torn left ACL and MCL, but that didn't stop him from being mentioned in BetOnline's latest NFL MVP odds for the 2021-22 season.

Burrow is tied with Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Titans signal-caller Ryan Tannehill for the 10th best odds to win the award at 33/1.

It may sound unlikely, but second-year quarterbacks have won the award in two of the past three seasons.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has 22/1 odds. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is the favorite at 5/1.

Check out the complete list below. All odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Patrick Mahomes 5/1

Aaron Rodgers 9/1

Josh Allen 10/1

Lamar Jackson 14/1

Matthew Stafford 14/1

Kyler Murray 16/1

Tom Brady 16/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Deshaun Watson 22/1

Justin Herbert 22/1

Russell Wilson 22/1

Carson Wentz 25/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Joe Burrow 33/1

Ryan Tannehill 33/1

Derek Carr 40/1

Derrick Henry 40/1

Jalen Hurts 40/1

Matt Ryan 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Christian McCaffrey 50/1

Jameis Winston 50/1

Alvin Kamara 66/1

Ben Roethlisberger 66/1

Kirk Cousins 66/1

Trevor Lawrence 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Dalvin Cook 80/1

Daniel Jones 80/1

Jared Goff 80/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 80/1

Zach Wilson 80/1

Andy Dalton 100/1

Davante Adams 100/1

DeAndre Hopkins 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Taysom Hill 100/1

Travis Kelce 100/1

Tyreek Hill 100/1

Justin Fields 150/1

Mac Jones 150/1

Stefon Diggs 150/1

Teddy Bridgewater 150/1

Trey Lance 150/1

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

