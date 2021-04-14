Elizabeth Blackburn Shares Key Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will unveil their new uniforms on Monday, April 19. They made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn gave some interesting details about the new look in a recent interview with Dan Hoard.

"Fans and players love our color rush uniform because it is sleek. It is bold. We wanted to build on that," Blackburn said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "In addition we were factoring in some elements of the existing uniform that we knew were ready for an update. So combining some particular pin points from our existing uniform that were frankly in style in 2003, but style has changed since then ... It was kind of eliminate some of these particular with the broad goal of achieving a sleek, timeless, iconic, bold design."

Just how many different jersey-pants combinations will there be?

"There will be three different jerseys and three different pants that give us at max a combination of nine," Blackburn told Hoard. "We'll work with the team to decide—I'm not sure we'll really plan to use and fans will see all nine of them this year. There's one that sort of really is meant to be together."

We have an idea of what the Bengals' "new stripes" will look like, but we haven't seen every version. It's safe to assume that the primary colors on the three jerseys will be black, orange and white.

There's been plenty of discussion about potentially adding a throwback uniform this offseason. That's not going to happen, but that could change in the near future.

"Throwback uniforms are a possibility," Blackburn said. "Going through the new uniform design and process for this year, we just wanted to introduce our new uniforms and really showcase our new uniform and the new uniform combinations we just talked about for this year. So that's why fans will only see three jerseys this year and no throwback. It is something that we're thinking about for future years."

The Bengals have had the same uniforms since 2004. That changes on Monday. For more details, listen to Hoard's entire interview with Blackburn below.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook