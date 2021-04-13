Bengals Get Offensive, Add Pieces Around Joe Burrow in Latest Mock Draft

CINCINNATI — The debate between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase continues—at least between coaches and scouts at Paul Brown Stadium.

It seems like most draft analysts and a lot of former players have made up their minds. From Anthony Munoz to Dave Lapham and Tim McGee—they all think the Bengals should take Sewell with the fifth pick.

The same goes for longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. He released his latest mock draft on Tuesday morning. He has the Bengals taking Sewell at No. 5.

"This was the toughest call for me. It came down to Sewell and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who knows Joe Burrow well from their time together at LSU and would be an excellent fit next to Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd," Kiper wrote. "Ultimately, the Bengals' offensive line was such a disaster that I don't think they can pass on Sewell, who should start immediately at one of the tackle spots opposite Jonah Williams. The good thing for Cincinnati is that tackle and wideout are two of the deepest positions in this class, and it should be able to find a starter at those positions at the top of Round 2."

Taking Sewell helps shore up Cincinnati's biggest weakness, but it is a deep offensive line class. Most NFL evaluators, including the Bengals, believe there are more quality offensive linemen than wide receivers in this draft.

Despite that, they take Sewell at No. 5. Most of their potential wide receiver targets in round two targets are already off the board by the time they're on the clock with the 38th pick. Terrace Marshall, Elijah Moore, Rashod Bateman and Kadarius Toney are gone.

The Bengals stick with receiver and take Dyami Brown out of North Carolina.

"Since I went offensive tackle for Cincinnati at No. 5, I wanted to get a receiver here, and there has been some buzz around Brown," Kiper wrote. "He had back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards while averaging 20 yards per catch. He's a deep threat who could also work on underneath routes."

Brown is a solid player. He's a field stretcher that should have some impact on the Bengals' offense as a rookie, but he is limited. He averaged over 20 yards-per-reception in his final two seasons for the Tar Heels.

Despite his stellar numbers, picking him at 38 would feel like a reach. The Bengals are known for trading down in round two. They could do that in this scenario. It's hard to believe that Brown would be ranked higher on the Bengals board than some of the top offensive linemen available.

Landon Dickerson, Creed Humphrey, Sam Cosmi, Dillon Radunz, Liam Eichenberg and Alex Leatherwood are still on the board in round two. All six prospects could be day one starters for the Bengals.

Humphrey and Leatherwood are still on the board after the second round in Kiper's mock.

If the Bengals decide to take Sewell at five, then they shouldn't rule out doubling down and taking another offensive lineman at 38. It's more likely than not that one of the linemen will be at the top of their board. If they're going to pass on Chase, they can't let it force them into taking Brown earlier than they'd want to.

If they traded down from No. 38 to No. 45 or later, then adding downfield threat would make much more sense. It would give them an extra pick to use later in the draft on an offensive or defensive lineman.

Check out Kiper's entire mock draft here.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Giovani Bernard Has a New Home

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook