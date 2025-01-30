'I Try To Get Feedback From Him' - Duke Tobin Reveals Offseason Conversations With Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Duke Tobin did an extended sitdown with The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway this week and noted how much communication the Bengals Director of Player Personnel has with Joe Burrow during the offseason.
The two have already discussed the team's outlook entering February.
"I try to get feedback from him," Tobin said about their yearly conversations around this time. "I try to give him my thoughts on what can and can't be done, and we're normally on the same page. And yes, it's easy to want Tee Higgins back. I want Tee Higgins back too. It's all about finding a contract that works for both sides and if we're really engagedwith his representation at doing that, I think we can get it done. But if there's no engagement to get something done that makes sense, then it's going to be very difficult, and we'll have to see what other avenues we have."
Burrow was adamant towards the end of the season that Higgins is a priority for this team and he wants to keep throwing him passes.
Time will tell if a deal can get done on that front, but it's clear Cincinnati's higher-ups are keeping Burrow in the loop as they re-shape this team into a hopeful contender next fall.
Check out Conway's full chat with Tobin here.
