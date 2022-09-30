Injury Roundup: The Latest on Tee Higgins, DJ Reader and Devin Asiasi

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sprained his left ankle during Thursday's win over the Dolphins.

The 23-year-old had a noticeable limp on Friday in Cincinnati's locker room and also had his ankle wrapped. It doesn't sound like it's anything serious and he should be good to go next week.

Tight end Devin Asiasi had a boot on his left foot on Friday. He was walking around, but had a slight limp.

"Little wear and tear. They (Higgins and Asiasi) both finished the game so nothing major," head coach Zac Taylor said. "It’s good. Get a chance to rest this weekend and see where we are at this week."

DJ Reader was in the Bengals' locker room on Friday as well. He had a big brace on his left knee and crutches. The veteran was placed on injured reserve prior to Thursday's game and can't return until Week 8 due to NFL rules, but he could be out longer.

"I think it's gonna take a couple weeks to sort out how many weeks it's gonna be," Taylor said. "I truthfully don't have an answer on that one. It's gonna take this IR period to really assess what the final number of weeks is gonna be."

Reader could return in late October or early November. He could also be out until after the bye week.

