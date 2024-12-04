'It Only Gets Better I Promise You' - Joe Mixon Has Message for Former Bengals Receiver Trenton Irwin
CINCINNATI — The Bengals waived Trenton Irwin on Monday and the veteran wide receiver said goodbye to Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Irwin also made an interesting comment on social media.
"When people no longer see you the way you see yourself it’s a clear sign that it’s time to go," Irwin wrote. "Excited to create my legacy elsewhere and keep chasing perfection like a shadow."
Running back Joe Mixon commented on Irwin's post with a subtle jab at the Bengals.
"Nahhhh that's real tho TI," Mixon wrote. "You gone land on yo feet bro. It only gets better I promise you."
It isn't the first time that Mixon has taken a shot at the Bengals this season. They traded him to the Texans in March.
Check out the post below:
