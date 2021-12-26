Jaguars Star RB James Robinson Ruled Out With Achilles Injury

Report: Jaguars Star RB James Robinson Suffers Torn Achilles
Jaguars running back James Robinson suffered a torn left Achilles on Sunday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The second-year star dealt with injuries and bad coaching around him this year and now his season is over. Just awful news, especially at this stage of the season.
