Watch: Jessie Bates Releases Workout Video Following Minkah Fitzpatrick Extension

"Gotta play ya own hand , and never get too comfortable."

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates released a workout video on Thursday morning. 

It may just be a coincidence, but the 25-year-old made the post just one day after Minkah Fitzpatrick signed a record-setting four-year extension with the Steelers. 

The Bengals' safety is probably hoping to get something similar to Fitzpatrick's four-year, $73.6 million deal. Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Bates in March. He's set to make $12.91 million this season, but wants a long-term contract. 

Check out the video Bates posted below.

