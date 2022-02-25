Latest Odds: Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win 2022 NFL MVP Award
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a record-setting season in 2021 and helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship for the first time in 33 years.
Th 25-year-old set multiple Bengals records, including most passing yards (4,611) and passing touchdowns (34) in team history.
Burrow is tied for the fourth-highest odds of winning the NFL MVP award in 2022 according to BetOnline at 12/1.
Only Josh Allen (6/1), Patrick Mahomes (15/2) and Aaron Rodgers (9/1) have better odds.
Burrow is tied with Dak Prescott at 12/1. Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also made the list at 80/1.
Check out the complete odds below.
