Skip to main content

Latest Odds: Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win 2022 NFL MVP Award

The 25-year-old won the Comeback Player of the Year Award in 2021.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a record-setting season in 2021 and helped Cincinnati win the AFC Championship for the first time in 33 years. 

Th 25-year-old set multiple Bengals records, including most passing yards (4,611) and passing touchdowns (34) in team history. 

Burrow is tied for the fourth-highest odds of winning the NFL MVP award in 2022 according to BetOnline at 12/1. 

Only Josh Allen (6/1), Patrick Mahomes (15/2) and Aaron Rodgers (9/1) have better odds. 

Burrow is tied with Dak Prescott at 12/1. Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also made the list at 80/1. 

Check out the complete odds below. 

Courtesy of BetOnline

Courtesy of BetOnline

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Recent Signing Could Make it Tougher for Bengals to Retain C.J. Uzomah

Terron Armstead Should Be Bengals' No. 1 Target in Free Agency 

Bengals Reportedly Interested in Signing Ravens Center Bradley Bozeman

Jessie Bates Doesn't Want to Play on Franchise Tag

Mike Hilton Continues to Recruit Star Players to Cincinnati

Jordan Palmer Posts Heartfelt Message to Joe Burrow After Super Bowl Loss

Bengals Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff

Should Bengals Make Run at Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman?

Read More

Brian Callahan Names 'Biggest Play' That Will Stick With Him From Super Bowl

Mike Hilton Makes Plea for Bengals to Re-Sign Jessie Bates

Ricardo Allen Announces Retirement

Bengals Hiring James Bettcher to be New Linebackers Coach

Complete List of Bengals Players Set to Hit Free Agency

What a Ride: Reflecting on Bengals' Run to Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow Ready to Get to Work Following Super Bowl LVI Loss

No Fan Left Behind at Super Bowl LVI

Mike Brown Praises Joe Burrow Following Super Bowl LVI Run

NFL Insider Weighs in on Bengals' Plans to Upgrade Offensive Line

Zac Taylor Explains Why Samaje Perine Was in Over Joe Mixon in Super Bowl LVI

Bengals Sign Zac Taylor to Contract Extension

Bengals Sign Nine Players to Offseason Roster

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
News

Latest Odds: Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win 2022 NFL MVP Award

By James Rapien
21 seconds ago
Jan 2, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) high fives fans after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Could Latest Tight End Contract Make it Tougher for Bengals to Re-Sign C.J. Uzomah?

By James Rapien
4 hours ago
Jan 13, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) during the first quarter of a NFC Divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Free Agency Preview: Why Terron Armstead Should Be the Bengals' Top Target

By Mike Santagata
5 hours ago
Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram (21) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Bengals Interested in Poaching Center From AFC North Rival in Free Agency

By James Rapien
21 hours ago
Aug 20, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Injured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow stands on the field during warmups prior to the Bengals' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Look: Joe Burrow Starts Offseason Workouts Following Bengals' Loss in Super Bowl LVI

By James Rapien
Feb 24, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack instructs the unit during training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
News

Podcast: Jessie Bates' Future, the Bengals' Cap Room, Mike Hilton's Recruiting and the O-Line

By James Rapien
Feb 24, 2022
Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Aaron Rodgers Expected to Make Decision Soon, Multiple Teams in Mix for Packers Star

By James Rapien
Feb 24, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jessie Bates Discusses Future, Hopes to Avoid Franchise Tag

By James Rapien
Feb 23, 2022