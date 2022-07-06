CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's biggest stars.

The 25-year-old won the Comeback Player of the Year Award last season and help Cincinnati win the AFC for the first time in more than 30 years.

Burrow had to overcome plenty of adversity early in his college career at Ohio State since he wasn't playing. He even considered walking away from football all together.

"Of course there was self doubt in that moment," Burrow told Chris Simms of NBC Sports. "When you don't play for three years and you're putting in the work and you feel like you're practicing really well and you feel like you can go out there and make plays and do what you always done, but you're not getting the opportunity to show what you can do—it's frustrating.

"There were times when I started updating that resume, thinking about being an investment banker."

Ultimately, Burrow transferred to LSU, won the Heisman Trophy and led the Tigers to a National Championship. The Bengals took him with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the rest is history.

Watch Simms' entire conversation with Burrow below.

