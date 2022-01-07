Joe Burrow Lands on Elite List After Stellar 2021 Season According to One Analyst
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won't play in Sunday's regular season finale against the Browns.
The 25-year old leads the NFL in completion percentage (70.4), he's fifth in passing yards (4,611), sixth in touchdowns (34) and second in passer rating (108.3).
Burrow led the Bengals to their first AFC North title since 2015. He's thrown for 971 yards and eight touchdowns over the past two games.
His stellar play has caught the attention of the NFL world. Burrow has received plenty of praise this season. He's being mentioned among the NFL's best.
Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus has Burrow third in his quarterback rankings behind Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.
Given how Burrow finished the season, an argument could be made that he's playing better than Brady or Rodgers, but the Bengals' signal-caller is the top ranked quarterback in the AFC.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"
Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances
Joe Burrow Slimes Ja'Marr Chase After Week 17 Win
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs
Joe Burrow Not Expected to Play Against Cleveland Browns
Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different
Baker Mayfield and Ben Roethlisberger Make History on Monday Night Football
Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Read More
Watch: Bengals Celebrate AFC North Championship After Win Over Chiefs
Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow Praise Ja'Marr Chase After Record-Setting Performance
Three Down Look at the Bengals' AFC North-Clinching Win
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Chiefs
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Chiefs, Clinch AFC North Title
Bengals Veteran Praises Burrow, Believes Team Can Make Deep Playoff Run
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
Former Ravens Star Takes Aim at Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor
Analyzing the Bengals' Path to the Playoffs
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
Bengals Assistant Mentioned as Candidate for Head Coaching Jobs
Joe Burrow Gave Icy Present to Entire Bengals' Offensive Line
Bengals' Offense Sets NFL Record With Two Games Left
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals