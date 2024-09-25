Joe Burrow Making One Major Change After Bengals' 0-3 Start
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said he was going to take a step back and evaluate his leadership after Cincinnati's Monday night loss to Washington.
Two days later, the star quarterback made it clear that he plans on making a change.
"A little more vocal. I'm usually a lead by example guy, but I think I can pick my spots. Say some more things, so find those spots this week," Burrow said. "We got a lot of young guys that we're counting on. Haven't really been here before. Have them hear my voice a little bit might be beneficial for them, I don't know."
The 27-year-old completed 29-of-38 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns in the 38-33 loss.
The Bengals are 0-3 for the first time in Burrow's career.
"The urgency needs to heighten a little bit in this tough spot that we're in," Burrow said.
The 27-year-old also made it clear that they have to play better and that talking only goes so far.
Is this team missing the leadership of key veterans that were on the roster in the past?
"I wouldn't say that. I think we've lost guys that are leaders, but I think we were all pretty similar leaders," Burrow said. "I wouldn't say we had a ton of rah-rah vocal guys. And at some point you can only say so much and you've got to go out and play and everybody's got to be focused on what they can do to get better every day. There's only so much you can do or say to help that."
The Bengals play Andy Dalton and the Panthers on Sunday. They're hoping to get their first win and rebound after an ugly start to the 2024 campaign.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 38-33 Loss to Washington Commanders
Postgame Observations: Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders Past Joe Burrow and the Bengals 38-33
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Notable Change to Pregame Warmup With Basketball Shots
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast