Joe Burrow Reacts to Supreme Court's Decision to Overturn Roe vs Wade

The 25-year-old shared his thoughts on social media on Monday afternoon.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow shared his thoughts on the Supreme Court's Decision to overturn Roe vs Wade on Monday. 

The 25-year-old posted on his Instagram story. 

Burrow has been outspoken about racial, political and social issues during his three-year NFL career. He also discussed gun control reform during his news conference earlier this month. 

Check out a screen grab of his post below. 

IMG_1342

