    • October 10, 2021
    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 70-Yard Touchdown to Ja'Marr Chase

    What a play by Bengals' star quarterback.
    CINCINNATI — The Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase connection is alive and well. 

    After a slow start to the game, the Bengals' offense hit on a big play at the end of the first half. Burrow found Chase for a 70-yard touchdown that cut the Packers' lead to 16-14. 

    Watch the play below. 

    -----

    Oct 10, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) calls a play against the Green Bay Packers in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
