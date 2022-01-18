Larry Ogunjobi Shares Positive Outlook Following Season-Ending Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a season-ending foot injury in Cincinnati's win over Las Vegas in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs.

Ogunjobi will undergo surgery in the near future. He shared a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon to let everyone know how he was feeling after the bad news.

"Heart heavy, but my mind clear. The world favors those who bet on themselves. It also favors those who get knocked down 7 times but get up 8. Am I pissed? YES. Am I frustrated? ABSOLUTELY. But will I quit? NEVER," he tweeted. "All season my narrative has been about “Taking Control” of your life, of your circumstances, and most importantly of your story. So what better opportunity than now to put it into practice? A path deferred is not a path denied! God doesn’t make mistakes. This is just another part of the journey, and we all know that the journey is what makes the destination worthwhile. I appreciate all the love, prayers, and support! Small thing to a giant! Jobi Out."

Ogunjobi had 49 tackles and seven sacks in 16 games this season. He signed a one-year deal with the Bengals and will be a free agent this March.

It'll be interesting to see what his market is like following a disappointing end to what has been a good season for the veteran lineman.

