Injury Updates: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, D'Ante Smith and the Rest of the Bengals

Both Joe's are ready to go for Sunday's game.

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon returned to practice on Friday. The 25-year-old has been nursing an ankle injury.

Mixon was limited in last week's game against the Packers. He's practiced twice this week and should be good to go on Sunday in Detroit.

Joe Burrow (throat) has practiced in full, despite suffering a bruised throat in Cincinnati's overtime loss to Green Bay.

The same can't be said for rookie guard D'Ante Smith, who wasn't on the practice field during the open media portion for a second-straight day.

The good news is Jackson Carman was activated from the COVID-19/Reserve list on Friday morning. He'll make his fourth-straight start at right guard.

Veteran cornerback Tre Flowers was also practicing. The Bengals acquired him on waivers from the Seahawks on Thursday.

