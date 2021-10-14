    • October 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, D'Ante Smith and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

    Cincinnati is dealing with injuries to key players.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed practice on Thursday. The 25-year-old was on the field, but didn't participate after being limited on Wednesday

    "The time has been good for him. A couple days off here recently," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "He had good energy [today] and seems to be moving around pretty good."

    Rookie running back Chris Evans took first-team reps in practice with Mixon out and Samaje Perine on the COVID-19 Reserve list. 

    Rookie guard D'Ante Smith was in line to make his first start this Sunday, but he didn't practice after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday. If he can't start at right guard, look for Trey Hill or Fred Johnson to man the guard spot against the Lions.

    Joe Burrow practiced in full for a second-straight day and will play on Sunday, even though he hasn't talked to the media this week. He suffered a bruised throat against the Packers in Week 5. 

    "I probably talked to him yesterday [Wednesday] more than I had in a while. Just in terms of just conversation that we had," tight end C.J. Uzomah said. "He’s doing well. Joe’s one of the tougher guys that I think is on our team and you can tell that’s in the league right now. He’s taken some shots and he gets up and puts his helmet on and gets back out there. He’s doing well. He was kind of on voice rest. I was like ‘hey, you don’t need to say certain things’ and he was like ‘I’m fine. I can yell if I want to I’m just not.’ Like ‘alright, cool, if you say so.’ So he’s doing well.”

    Wide receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) and center Trey Hopkins (knee) were both limited. 

    Watch clips of Burrow, Mixon and others from Thursday's practice here. Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

    image003 (32)

