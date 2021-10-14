Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, D'Ante Smith and the Rest of the Bengals' Injuries

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed practice on Thursday. The 25-year-old was on the field, but didn't participate after being limited on Wednesday.

"The time has been good for him. A couple days off here recently," head coach Zac Taylor said on Wednesday. "He had good energy [today] and seems to be moving around pretty good."

Rookie running back Chris Evans took first-team reps in practice with Mixon out and Samaje Perine on the COVID-19 Reserve list.

Rookie guard D'Ante Smith was in line to make his first start this Sunday, but he didn't practice after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday. If he can't start at right guard, look for Trey Hill or Fred Johnson to man the guard spot against the Lions.

Joe Burrow practiced in full for a second-straight day and will play on Sunday, even though he hasn't talked to the media this week. He suffered a bruised throat against the Packers in Week 5.

"I probably talked to him yesterday [Wednesday] more than I had in a while. Just in terms of just conversation that we had," tight end C.J. Uzomah said. "He’s doing well. Joe’s one of the tougher guys that I think is on our team and you can tell that’s in the league right now. He’s taken some shots and he gets up and puts his helmet on and gets back out there. He’s doing well. He was kind of on voice rest. I was like ‘hey, you don’t need to say certain things’ and he was like ‘I’m fine. I can yell if I want to I’m just not.’ Like ‘alright, cool, if you say so.’ So he’s doing well.”

Wide receiver Mike Thomas (ankle) and center Trey Hopkins (knee) were both limited.

Watch clips of Burrow, Mixon and others from Thursday's practice here. Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

Packers Impressed With Joe Burrow Following Sunday's Game

Joe Burrow Returns to Paul Brown Stadium, Expected to Play Against Lions

Trae Waynes Pulls Hamstring, Status Up in the Air for Week 6

Three Down Look: Bengals Miss Opportunity Against Packers

Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Loss to the Packers

Column: Zac Taylor's Lack of Aggressiveness Costs Bengals

Joe Burrow Was Poked in the Throat During Loss to the Packers

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' 25-22 Loss to the Packers

Bengals Linebacker Jordan Evans Suffers Torn ACL

Joe Burrow Being Taken to Hospital Following Loss to Packers

Postgame Observations: Packers Beat Bengals in Wacky 25-22 Win

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon and other Bengals' Injuries

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Packers at Paul Brown Stadium

Joe Burrow is "Making the Leap" in Year Two

Kurt Warner Praises Joe Burrow, Explains What Makes Him Great

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook