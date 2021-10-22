    • October 22, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Chris Evans

    Cincinnati should have most of their key pieces on Sunday.
    Author:

    BALTIMORE — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Ravens for the first time since 2018 on Sunday. Most of their key pieces will be on the field for the matchup. 

    Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow (throat contusion) was a full participant in Friday's practice and will play against the Ravens. Outside of not talking to the media, Burrow has been able to go through his normal routine this week as he prepares to go up against a Ravens defense on Sunday. 

    “Throat was sore after the game but continuing to improve every day," Burrow said in a statement earlier this week. 

    Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. 

    Chris Evans (hamstring), Trey Hopkins (knee) and Josh Tupou (knee) were all full participants. 

    Jackson Carman, Ricardo Allen and Mike Thomas are also expected to play on Sunday. 

    Jalen Davis (ankle) and Tyler Shelvin (illness) are both questionable. 

    Check out the Bengals' official game status report below. For the latest on the Ravens' injuries, go here.

    image003 (36)

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch, Plus Clips of Hakeem Adeniji

    No, Logan Wilson Didn't Take a Shot at Lamar Jackson

    Richard Sherman Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

    Former NFL QB Breaks Down Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase Connection

    Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Blowout Win in Detroit

    Five Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Joe Burrow Joins Dan Marino in Record Books

    Three Down Look: Bengals Beat Lions In Detroit

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Lions

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Lions 34-11

    Watch: Bengals Celebrate Big Win Over Lions

    Watch: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Warmup

    Bengals Announce Inactives For Week 6

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals at Lions

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Bengals at Lions

    Week 6: All Bengals Staff Gives Predictions for Sunday's Game in Detroit

    Assessing Tre Flowers' Role in the Secondary

    Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Offense Has Gotten Off to a Hot Start

    Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

    Bengals Clear Khalid Kareem, Defensive End Could Bolster Pass Rush

    Aaron Rodgers Shares Key Advice With Joe Burrow

    Bengals Make Big Leap in Power Rankings Following Loss to Packers

    Bengals Place Trae Waynes on Injured Reserve, Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

    Ja'Marr Chase on Historical Pace Through Five Games

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Sammy Watkins Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a catch against Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) in the second half during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Ravens Will be Without Two Key Starters on Sunday Against the Bengals

    4 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Chris Evans

    28 seconds ago
    Jan 5, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) before a NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tre Flowers Making Progress, Could Play on Sunday Against Ravens

    2 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) defended by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Darius Phillips (23) during the first quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Julian Edelman Weighs in on Ravens-Bengals Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    4 hours ago
    Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd
    News

    Ravens DC Don 'Wink' Martindale Impressed With Ja'Marr Chase

    6 hours ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs through Los Angeles Chargers defenders during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: An In-Depth Look at Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' Rushing Attack

    7 hours ago
    Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) after the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Bengals Keys to Victory Against the Ravens and Injury Updates

    7 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    News

    Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson, Chris Evans and Josh Tupou

    23 hours ago