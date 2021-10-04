Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie

This is good news for the Bengals.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could get some of their best players back this week against the Packers.

Tee Higgins (shoulder), Jessie Bates (neck), and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are all expected to practice this week after missing Week 4 with various injuries.

"All of our guys are trending in the right direction for this week," Zac Taylor said.

Running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury against Jacksonville. He's "day-to-day" according to Taylor and could still suit up against the Packers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mixon would be "week-to-week" on Monday morning.

"I never said that," Taylor said.

Awuzie is expected to practice on Wednesday. The same goes for Higgins and Bates. Mixon could be limited early in the week, but the team is hoping he can play against Green Bay.

Veteran safety Ricardo Allen is also close to returning following a three week stint on injured reserve. He suffered a broken hand and a hamstring injury in Week 1 against Minnesota.

If the Bengals can get Bates, Higgins, Awuzie and Mixon on the field, it would give their entire team a huge boost going into Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

