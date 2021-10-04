October 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie

This is good news for the Bengals.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could get some of their best players back this week against the Packers. 

Tee Higgins (shoulder), Jessie Bates (neck), and Chidobe Awuzie (groin) are all expected to practice this week after missing Week 4 with various injuries.

 "All of our guys are trending in the right direction for this week," Zac Taylor said. 

Running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury against Jacksonville. He's "day-to-day" according to Taylor and could still suit up against the Packers. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Mixon would be "week-to-week" on Monday morning. 

"I never said that," Taylor said. 

Awuzie is expected to practice on Wednesday. The same goes for Higgins and Bates. Mixon could be limited early in the week, but the team is hoping he can play against Green Bay. 

Veteran safety Ricardo Allen is also close to returning following a three week stint on injured reserve. He suffered a broken hand and a hamstring injury in Week 1 against Minnesota. 

If the Bengals can get Bates, Higgins, Awuzie and Mixon on the field, it would give their entire team a huge boost going into Sunday's matchup against the Packers. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Be Out vs Bengals

Who Will Make Bengals Ring of Honor in 2022?

Joe Burrow Mic'd Up in Bengals' Win Over Jaguars

Bengals Legend Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Comeback Victory over Jaguars

Three Thoughts on the Bengals' 24-21 Win over the Jaguars

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jaguars 24-21

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks for Bengals vs Jaguars

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Jackson Carman's First Start

Key Matchups: Bengals vs Jaguars on Thursday Night Football

Former NFL Lineman on Ja'Marr Chase: "The Bengals Got it Right"

Tyler Boyd Praises A.J. Green Following Big Game Against Jaguars

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's 34-Yard TD Against the Steelers

Tyler Boyd on Steelers: "They Gave Up"

Don't Look Now, But Zac Taylor Has Bengals Trending in Right Direction

Three Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

Bengals Open as Big Favorites Over Jaguars in Week 4

Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Multiple Records Against the Steelers

Three Down Look: Bengals Bully Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Victory Over Steelers in Pittsburgh

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase for Two Touchdowns

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Joe Mixon
News

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Mixon, Jessie Bates and Chidobe Awuzie

just now
Jackson Carman
News

Dave Lapham Shares Thoughts on Jackson Carman's Performance

1 hour ago
Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers
News

Bengals Open as Home Underdogs Against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers

3 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars
News

Joe Burrow Nominated for Air Player of the Week

3 hours ago
Evan McPherspn, Cincinnati Bengals Celebrate game winner
News

Bengals-Jaguars Draws Huge Audience, Most-Watched Thursday Night Game in Three Years

5 hours ago
Joe Mixon
News

Joe Mixon Considered 'Week-to-Week' Due to Ankle Injury

5 hours ago
Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson
AllBengals Insiders+

Joe Burrow's Stock Rising, Currently Playing Like the Best QB in AFC North

6 hours ago
Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after breaking up a pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Packers Star Cornerback Suffers Injury, Could Miss Week 5 Against Bengals

20 hours ago