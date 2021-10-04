October 4, 2021
Joe Mixon Considered 'Week-to-Week' Due to Ankle Injury

The 25-year-old didn't finish Thursday's game against Jacksonville.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals could be without star running back Joe Mixon this week against the Packers. 

The 25-year-old suffered a low-grade ankle sprain and will be considered week-to-week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't give much of an update on Mixon after the game. 

“I think it’s a minor ankle injury, I believe," Taylor said. "I would have to confirm, but he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was.”

It sounds like Mixon could miss some time. If he's out, look for rookie running back Chris Evans to have an expanded role alongside veteran Samaje Perine. 

Mixon has 353 yards, two touchdowns and is averaging 4.3 yards-per-carry so far this season.

