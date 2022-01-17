Injured D-Line: Latest on Trey Hendrickson and Rest of Bengals' Injuries

How healthy will Cincinnati's defensive line be against Tennessee?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Raiders in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. It was their first postseason win since 1991.

The victory came at a cost. Cincinnati suffered multiple injuries to their defensive line.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a season ending foot injury. Mike Daniels suffered a strained groin and is likely out this week and star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson is in concussion protocol.

There's a chance Hendrickson can suit up in the divisional round against the Titans, but it's far from a guarantee.

"It's really a daily thing," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Sunday. "The process will start on Tuesday him (Hendrickson) getting cleared and then he's got to do physical activities and then get back to a contact practice. There is certainly enough time in the week to get that done if he's feeling up to it and can clear day to day."

Hendrickson had 14 sacks for the Bengals in the regular season. He also had a sack and a forced fumbled in Cincinnati's win over Las Vegas.

The Bengals had a 43.5% pressure rate with Hendrickson on the field against the Raiders. Their pressure rate dropped to just 9.1% after he left with a concussion.

Losing Ogunjobi is bad, but hopefully Josh Tupou can return after not playing against the Raiders. Not having Hendrickson would be catastrophic for a defense that desperately needs him to get pressure off the edge.

For more on the Bengals' defensive line, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

