Look: Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Key Pieces on Defense in Latest 2025 Mock Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals addressed multiple needs in Ryan Roberts' latest mock draft for A to Z Sports.
Cincinnati took Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant with the No. 17 overall pick. Grant would not only reunite with Kris Jenkins Jr., but he would give the Bengals some much needed size in the middle of their defensive line.
"There isn’t a much easier team to draft for than the Bengals. Pick whatever part of the defense you want to upgrade, and you’re right," Roberts wrote. "Grant brings a massive body at 342 pounds and that size and impact should make everyone around him better."
The Bengals doubled down on defense by taking Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the 49th overall pick in the second round. Defensive coordinator Al Golden would reunite with Morrison in that scenario.
Cincinnati took Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson in the third round, followed by Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte. They took Rutgers offensive lineman Hollin Pierce and Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley with their final two selections.
This mock makes a ton of sense. Adding Grant and Gillotte to their defensive line room, while also addressing running back and adding a young offensive linemen is a solid outcome.
Not getting a tight end in this year's draft would be a bummer. It's a good year for tight ends. It would've also been nice to see Cincinnati add an interior pass rusher. Grant is a nose tackle that won't be the pass rusher that some of these other interior linemen project to be at the next level.
Check out all six picks below. For Roberts' full mock, go here.
17. Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
49. Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
81. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
118. Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville
154. Hollin Pierce, OL, Rutgers
195. Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
Sources: Bengals Players 'Excited' About Defensive Coordinator Al Golden and Revamped Coaching Staff
Report: Arrests Made in Possible Relation to Joe Burrow Home Robbery
'He's an Expert Pass Pro Technician' - NFL World Reacts to Bengals New O-Line Coach Scott Peters
Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo Named Colts Defensive Coordinator
Legendary Bengals Coach Jim McNally Praises Offensive Line Hiring of Scott Peters
From Practice Squads to MMA to Cleveland and New England, Scott Peters' Journey Continues as Bengals O-Line Coach
Simple Quote Explains Bengals' Decision to Make Latest O-Line Coach Addition in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
Bengals Fun Fact: Trio of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Cade York Finish 20-0
ESPN's Ben Solak Predicts Bengals Trade For Falcons Star Tight End Kyle Pitts
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 53,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast