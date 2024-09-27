Look: Bengals One of NFL's Best Rushing Teams Through Three Weeks, Despite Low Volume
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 0-3 this season, but the offense has been picking up steam over the last two weeks,and running the ball well all season. TWSN's Evan McPhillips noted this week that Chase Brown is in the top five of multiple rushing categories among qualified players, including yards per attempts (7.4) and more.
The Bengals' latest offensive line mixture has been effective, and they've lost no efficiency without a bell cow like Joe Mixon to take the brunt of the carries.
Cincinnati shouldn't (and won't) be a run-heavy team (58 attempts this season, 31st in the NFL), but rushing impact has been missing in recent years, and adding a little more rushing could be a sneaky factor in turning this 0-3 ship back in the direction of "Playoff Island."
