Look: Bengals One of NFL's Best Rushing Teams Through Three Weeks, Despite Low Volume

Cincinnati is moving it on the ground.

Russ Heltman

Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs with the ball against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 0-3 this season, but the offense has been picking up steam over the last two weeks,and running the ball well all season. TWSN's Evan McPhillips noted this week that Chase Brown is in the top five of multiple rushing categories among qualified players, including yards per attempts (7.4) and more.

The Bengals' latest offensive line mixture has been effective, and they've lost no efficiency without a bell cow like Joe Mixon to take the brunt of the carries. 

Cincinnati shouldn't (and won't) be a run-heavy team (58 attempts this season, 31st in the NFL), but rushing impact has been missing in recent years, and adding a little more rushing could be a sneaky factor in turning this 0-3 ship back in the direction of "Playoff Island."

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

