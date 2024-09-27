#Bengals RB Chase Brown through three weeks:



🔸T-1st* in Yards Per Attempt (7.4)

🔸2nd in PFF Rushing Grade (87.4)

🔸2nd in Yards After Contact/Att (4.71)

🔸9th in elusive rating (99.2)



