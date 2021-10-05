Chargers Star Joey Bosa Calls Out Officials: 'Refs Are Blind'

The star edge rusher wasn't happy at the end of Monday night's game.

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Las Vegas Raiders 28-14 on Monday Night Football, but star edge rusher Joey Bosa wasn't happy late in the fourth quarter.

He felt like he was held while trying to sack Derek Carr. Bosa complained afterwards and was called for unsportsmanlike conduct.

"Refs are blind. Simple, I’m sorry, but you’re blind," Bosa said. "Open your eyes and do your job. It’s so bad. It’s unbelievable. Look at the play. These guys have got to do a better job because it’s been years of terrible, terrible missed calls left and right. It's really pathetic honestly."

The penalty didn't hurt the Chargers. Instead, safety Derwin James intercepted Carr just two plays later.

Bosa was still upset, regardless of the outcome and to his credit, he was critical of himself for being penalized. Watch part of his news conference below.

