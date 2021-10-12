    • October 12, 2021
    Watch: Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson Talk After Combining for Five Missed Kicks

    "That was a crazy one."
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Sunday's game was rough for Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson. The two kickers missed five field goal attempts combined, four of which came in the final minutes of regulation or in overtime. 

    Ultimately, Crosby made a 49-yard field goal that game the Packers a 25-22 win over the Bengals. After the game the two kickers talked about the wild game. Watch a clip of their conversation below. 

    -----

