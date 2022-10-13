Skip to main content

Multiple Saints Stars Miss Practice Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Bengals

Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to play the Saints on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to beat the Saints on Sunday to improve to 3-3 on the season. 

New Orleans is also 2-3 this year and they could be without multiple key starters this week. 

Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle) and Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Lattimore is the best cornerback on the Saints' roster. Thomas and Landry are two major pieces of their offense. 

It's worth noting that Jameis Winston was a limited participant in practice for a second-straight day. Star rookie Chris Olave was also limited. 

The Saints aren't the only ones dealing with injuries. The Bengals are also banged up. Check out New Orleans' injury report below. For more on Cincinnati's injuries, go here.

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 5.02.03 PM

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Addresses Playcalling Speculation After Loss in Baltimore

Injury Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Following Loss to Ravens

Bengals' Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL in Two Key Stats

Postgame Observations: Bengals' Rally Falls Short in Baltimore

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ja'Marr Chase's Impact on Opposing Defenses

Joe Burrow Launches "The Joe Burrow Foundation"

Joe Mixon Hasn't Lost Confidence in Run Game, Despite Early Season Struggles

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Updates on Tee Higgins and Jonah Williams Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Saints

By James Rapien
Jul 28, 2022; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III (3) walks to the field during day two of training camp at The Park in Ashburn. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals First Round Pick Requests Trade Less Than Two Seasons After Signing With Commanders

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) and offensive guard Alex Cappa (66) wait their turn for a drill during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0097
News

Former NFL Agent Puts Bengals' Offensive Linemen on Unfortunate List

By James Rapien
Oct 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) adjust his gloves before the play during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Cincinnati Bengals Two-Point Conversion: Peaks and Valleys Aplenty

By James Yarcho
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) puts on his helmet before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Bengals Sign Khalid Kareem to Practice Squad

By James Rapien
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup: Latest on Jonah Williams, Tee Higgins and Rest of Bengals' Injuries

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8), wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83), quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja Marr Chase (1) warm up during practice, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice May 17 0065
News

Bengals Will Use Indoor Practice Facility For First Time This Week Ahead of Matchup With Saints

By James Rapien
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field at the conclusion of an NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Oct 9 0462
News

Joe Burrow on Week 6 Matchup With Saints: 'Every Week is a Must-Win,' Regardless of Record

By James Rapien