NFL Looking For Partner City to Host Games in Germany Next Season

The league wants to continue to expand its international brand.

CINCINNATI — The NFL could be headed to Germany. The league announced that it's looking for a partner city to host games next season.

The NFL has had 27 games in London dating back to 2007. Their goal is to expand the International Series to mainland Europe.

The International Series has become a highlight of the sporting calendar in the UK, with many fans traveling from Germany to attend," NFL Head of UK and Europe Brett Gosper said in a statement. "We are very excited about the development of our German fan base, and the time is right to identify a partner who can execute a game at NFL standards as part of our international growth strategy. "This process is designed to explore potential local partnerships, stadium suitability and game logistics. We need engaged and motivated host partners that span the public sector, venue, sport, community and major event spheres and can help us deliver a high-impact event and long-term partnership. Identifying a preferred host city is a key step in bringing regular-season NFL games to our millions of German fans."

Cincinnati has a strong German heritage, which would make the Bengals an ideal candidate to play there in 2022. The NFL has a long way to go, but don't be shocked if we see games being played in Germany next season.

