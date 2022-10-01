NFLPA Terminates Contract With Neurotrauma Consultant Ivolved in Tua Tagovailoa's Week 3 Concussion Check

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa started against the Bengals on Thursday night. He left the game on a stretcher in the second quarter after he was sacked by Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa is currently in concussion protocol and is still being evaluated by medical experts.

The former Alabama star was evaluated for a concussion just four days prior during the Dolphins' win over the Bills in Week 3.

Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol, but the consultant didn't followproper procedure according to multiple reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Players Association has terminated the independent neurotrama consultant that evaluated Tagovailoa in Week 3.

Cameron Wolfe is reporting that the consultant made "several mistakes."

Hopefully Tagovailoa is able to fully heal before returning to the field. The NFLPA investigation is still ongoing.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Three Thoughts on Bengals' Win Over Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' Primetime Win Over Dolphins

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Dolphins 27-15 to improve to 2-2

Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Bengals' Ring of Honor

Film Breakdown: Terron Armstead vs Trey Hendrickson is Matchup to Watch

Joe Burrow Welcomed Donovan Mitchell to Ohio After Offseason Trade

Joe Burrow Downplays White Helmets Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Tyreek Hill Calls Out Eli Apple Ahead of Thursday Night Game With Bengals

Bengals Favored in Thursday Night Matchup With Dolphins

Winners and Losers From Bengals' 27-12 Win Over Jets

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Jets 27-12, Get First Win of Season

Joe Burrow says "Relax" Following Bengals' 0-2 Start

Film Room: How Joe Burrow and Bengals Can Beat Tampa 2 Defense

Bengals Fall in Week 3 Power Rankings After Loss to Cowboys

Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Will Bengals Be the Exception After Starting the Season 0-2?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok