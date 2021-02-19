Report: Ohio State Quarterback Justin Fields 'Falling' Down NFL Draft Boards

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was the consensus number two quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft for most of this season.

There's a lot to like about the 21-year-old, from his athleticism to his size and success at Ohio State, but he may not be the second signal-caller taken in April's draft after all.

NFL insider Tony Pauline says Fields is dropping down some NFL teams' draft boards.

“The main concern is that Justin Fields stares down the primary target. He doesn’t look away from the primary target. He doesn’t process things as quickly as they want him to," Pauline said. "During the Senior Bowl, I mentioned how there was one team who has broken down all of Justin Fields’ passes in 2020. They said that just seven times, he looked off the primary target. The other 200+ passes he threw to his primary target. “There are some people out there that are telling me Justin Fields has fallen down their boards, because while they think while he is a great physical specimen and he’s got tremendous arm strength, and is a great arm talent, they think that there is a concern there about staring down a primary target and not being able to process things that quickly. I don’t know that I completely agree with that, but that is the word from some teams out there.”

BYU's Zach Wilson's stock appears to be on the rise. There are plenty of people that expect him to be the second quarterback taken in the draft.

Fields will get the chance to show off his skills at the Buckeyes' pro day on March 30. He'll also be able to meet with NFL teams virtually.

Fields falls out of the top five in our latest mock draft. Check it out here!

