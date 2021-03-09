Report: Patriots Trading for Raiders Right Tackle Trent Brown

Brown is one of many veterans on the trade block

Bill Belichick and the Patriots were expected to be aggressive this offseason and they're off to a quick start.

New England is expected to reunite with right tackle Trent Brown in the coming days according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Raiders put him on the trade block a few weeks ago.

The Patriots are swapping picks with the Raiders in the deal according to the report.

Brown had the best season of his career with the Patriots in 2018. He started all 16 games for New England, won a Super Bowl, and earned a four-year, $66 million contract from the Raiders.

He was set to make $19.25 million over the next two seasons, but Rapoport reports that Brown restructured his deal to help facilitate the trade to New England.

The former Pro Bowler agreed to a one-year deal. He'll make $11 million in 2021 and will become a free agent next offseason.

The Patriots have plenty of cap space, but the deal for Brown could mean that they are moving on from veteran guard Joe Thuney, who has been tied to the Bengals in free agency.

The franchise tag deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. If New England doesn't tag Thuney for a second-straight season—and they aren't expected to—then Cincinnati should get a shot to sign the top free agent guard.

