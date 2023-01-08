Report: Bengals Told Game Will Resume In Ten Minutes Following Damar Hamlin Incident

CINCINNATI — Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Bengals indeed were told to start warming back up for the Bills game following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on Monday night.

All of this despite, NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent twice denying knowledge of any such plan to resume during media conference calls.

Vincent said continuing the game “lacked both empathy and compassion” for the Bills' safety.

"So what actually transpired?" Florio wrote. "Per multiple sources who requested anonymity given the sensitive nature of the situation, Bengals players were informed by a member of the officiating crew that the game against the Bills would resume in 10 minutes. As one source explained it, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow began throwing on the sideline after the Bengals noticed that Bills receiver Stefon Diggs was trying to get his teammates appropriately motivated to continue the game."

Cincinnati wasn't in a great headspace to play right then and there, but they did not expect the game to completely get canceled.

"The Bengals were willing to accommodate the Bills," Florio revealed. "One player heard Bengals coach Zac Taylor offer to resume the game on Tuesday. Bengals players generally accepted the prospect of a one-day delay. But then the Bills left Cincinnati. Multiple Bengals players were confused by that development as it occurred. On one hand, they were sensitive to the situation involving Damar Hamlin. On the other hand, they fully realized the stakes of the game. They wanted to get it played."

All in all, it doesn't matter in the grand scheme of saving Hamlin's life, but it's quizzical why there are competing sides on such a black-and-white request: did anyone tell these teams to get ready for the rest of the game?

We'll likely never know for sure as Cincinnati faces the prospect of a home-field advantage coin flip with a loss on Sunday.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

