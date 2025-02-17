Report: More Details on Bengals Franchise Tag Plan For Tee Higgins Surface
CINCINNATI — Another report tied to Tee Higgins's future in Cincinnati surfaced on Monday following our own James Rapien noting the Bengals plan to use the franchise tag on their star receiver for a second consecutive year.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero talked about a similar plan, while also hammering out the timeline a bit. He said on NFL Network that Cincinnati will tag Higgins if they can't come to a long-term extension agreement before March 4.
That is the final day teams can franchise tag players.
"The Bengals are focused on getting a long-term deal done with wide receiver Tee Higgins and hope a franchise tag won't be needed," NFL.com's Bobby Knowack noted about the report. "Pelissero added that if the parties can't come to an agreement before the March 4 deadline, the Bengals are considered likely to tag Higgins for a second straight year, which would cost $26.18 million (120% of last season's salary)."
Rapien reported that the Bengals would use a non-exclusive tag on Higgins if it comes to that point. Teams would then be able to negotiate with Higgins, but Cincinnati can match any deal he gets offered or receive two first-round picks from the team that signs him as compensation.
The next few weeks are a crucial time for the Bengals' financial future.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency: Despite Age, Injury, Will Hernandez Could Be an Inexpensive Guard With a High Ceiling
Joe Burrow 'is Going to be Pissed' - NFL General Manager Makes Prediction for Bengals' Offseason
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Xavier Watts an Ideal Fit in Cincinnati Bengals' Secondary?
Assessing Germaine Pratt's Trade Value: What Will Bengals Get If They Deal Veteran Linebacker?
Bengals' Joe Burrow Shares Downside of Winning Comeback Player of the Year For Second Time
Look: Ja'Marr Chase Receives ZERO First-Place OPOY Votes Despite Elite Underlying Metric
Joe Burrow Wins Second Career Comeback Player of the Year Award
'That Sounds Good' - Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Possible Annual Contract Values During Super Bowl Week
Joe Burrow Discusses Last Time He Was Satisfied Playing Football
Cincinnati Bengals Free Agency Preview: Could Experienced Division Rival Be a Fit at Guard?
Look: NFL Insider Shares Intriguing Update on Tee Higgins' Future With Cincinnati Bengals
The Most Important Free Agent This Offseason: Cincinnati Bengals Must Retain Cornerback Mike Hilton
'There's A Real Framework To Work Off Of' - Duke Tobin Dives Into Bengals Desire to Extend Ja'Marr Chase
Duke Tobin on Trey Hendrickson's Future With Bengals: 'He Has Earned a Pay Raise'
What Erick All's Injury Means for Bengals' Plans at Tight End in Free Agency and 2025 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast