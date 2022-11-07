Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff.

According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.

The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune of 241 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry. Cincinnati's dormant run game found plenty of life, led by Joe Mixon's 153 yards and four touchdowns.

He added one more score through the air too, where the Bengals averaged 7.4 yards per attempt. Joe Burrow ended the game with a 109.2 passer rating as Cincinnati stayed undefeated in his five games this season with a 100-plus rating.

